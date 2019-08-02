Perficient Inc. (PRFT) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) Contrasting side by side

Both Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 30 2.34 N/A 0.81 42.29 DXC Technology Company 60 0.68 N/A 4.19 13.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Perficient Inc. and DXC Technology Company. DXC Technology Company has higher revenue and earnings than Perficient Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Perficient Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than DXC Technology Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Perficient Inc. and DXC Technology Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.87 beta indicates that Perficient Inc. is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, DXC Technology Company is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perficient Inc. Its rival DXC Technology Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Perficient Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Perficient Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

Perficient Inc. has an average price target of $36.67, and a 1.13% upside potential. Competitively DXC Technology Company has an average price target of $71, with potential upside of 33.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that DXC Technology Company looks more robust than Perficient Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of Perficient Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.1% of DXC Technology Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Perficient Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of DXC Technology Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89%

For the past year Perficient Inc. has stronger performance than DXC Technology Company

Summary

Perficient Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors DXC Technology Company.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.