Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Analysts See $0.38 EPS; PEARSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PSORF) Shorts Down By 3.13%

Analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 31.03% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. PRFT’s profit would be $12.52M giving it 22.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Perficient, Inc.’s analysts see 31.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 185,904 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Perficient, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 21,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Rothschild Commerce Asset Us holds 0.1% or 332,305 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 404,499 shares. 16 were accumulated by Parkside Bank And Trust. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated accumulated 24,524 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Kames Cap Pcl holds 282,202 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Campbell Com Inv Adviser Ltd Llc stated it has 0.34% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 67,083 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 1,733 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 25,628 shares. Products Ptnrs Ltd owns 20,122 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity. 861 shares valued at $24,848 were bought by Wimberly Gary on Tuesday, March 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Perficient had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 27. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Nomura.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. It has a 43.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services.