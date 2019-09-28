Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $15.04 Million; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Noble Energy (NBL) Holding

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 234,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 178,748 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.44M, down from 413,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 129,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 676,461 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15 million, up from 547,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 4.38M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: A Blue-Chip MLP With A 6.5% Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Q2 earnings beat Wall Street estimate – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.