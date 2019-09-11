Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $1.48 Million; As Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Share Value Declined, First Light Asset Management Upped by $1.46 Million Its Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 74,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 615,357 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, down from 689,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 930,466 shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS “SEEKS CLARITY ON PATH FORWARD, SHAREHOLDER PROTECTION ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT”; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 40,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 211,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 170,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 22,871 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES GETS REFUSAL TO FILE LETTER FROM FDA FOR ALKS 5461; 26/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC ALKS.O – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.06 TO A NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.12 FY18; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 VIVITROL Net Sales of $300M-$330M; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES – ALKS 5461 NDA FILING BASED ON RESULTS FROM A CLINICAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY PACKAGE; 29/03/2018 – Alkermes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH; 10/04/2018 – Alkermes at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance For Review Of New Drug Application For ALKS 5461 For The Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder; 16/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Does an FDA about-face on an Alkermes drug signal a wider policy shift?; 16/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Alkermes’s depression drug is back on track after an FDA ‘misunderstanding’

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alkermes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alkermes Is Making All The Right Moves In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alkermes President/COO Robinson resigns – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes up 5% on positive ALKS 8700 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $54.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,579 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd accumulated 15,129 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 4,315 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 518,200 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 4.98M shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 39,127 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 19.58 million shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) for 83 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 516 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.06% or 48,443 shares in its portfolio.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,321 shares to 56,470 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 540,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Com holds 14,006 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0.18% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Engy Income Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16.45M shares or 5.62% of the stock. M&R Cap Mgmt owns 2,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. London Communications Of Virginia accumulated 5.30M shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 2.52 million shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 7.57M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Miles Cap accumulated 81,249 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 29,570 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 162.07M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Salient Advsr Ltd stated it has 3.19M shares. Halsey Ct owns 427,747 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De stated it has 49,533 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 39,140 shares. 29,113 are held by Country Club Tru Na.