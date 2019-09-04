Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Cut as Stock Price Declined; As Tillys (TLYS) Market Valuation Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Its Stake by $6.97 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 58.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 748,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49M, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 633,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 568,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 387,761 shares traded or 10.84% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Baker Tilly Named to Vault Accounting 50 for 9th Straight Year; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 1C; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $299.54M for 23.55 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Llc accumulated 0.15% or 44,516 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management reported 170,316 shares stake. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability holds 49,200 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.31% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bourgeon Cap Management Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 57,480 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.45M shares. 1.51M were accumulated by Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp Lc. Blackrock holds 0.17% or 133.00 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 8,045 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sir Capital Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 419,019 shares. Tctc Holdings Llc reported 906,705 shares. 117,240 are owned by Mai Capital Management. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 31,705 shares to 54,824 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 141,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TLYS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.17 million shares or 2.99% less from 19.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 80,084 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 75,270 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Assetmark invested in 0% or 51 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5,849 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 54,361 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 2,376 shares stake. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 688 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 5,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0.01% or 103,697 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 285,066 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) or 400,918 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 760,509 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.03% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 25,203 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $181,796 activity.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Analysts await Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. TLYS’s profit will be $5.91M for 12.66 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tilly's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.