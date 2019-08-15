Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) Cut as Stock Declined; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Needham Investment Management Trimmed Position

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $247.06. About 186,913 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 47,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 110,411 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 158,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 1.67M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPC); 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,929 shares to 55,312 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Marathon’s $5.25M gas bill at NOCO – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability owns 48,395 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Co reported 1,133 shares. 111,013 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt. Hilltop Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,930 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc reported 4,022 shares stake. Van Eck Associate Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Denali Advsr Ltd Com holds 6,561 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 3.86 million shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Associates has 0.45% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,917 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc owns 39,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.44 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. 14,921 are held by Penobscot Invest Inc. Drexel Morgan & Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,268 shares. 11,764 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 26,270 are owned by Forbes J M And Llp. Moreover, St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,765 shares. Amica Mutual has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Company holds 20,470 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. West Chester Advisors invested in 2,010 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 18,746 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 965,988 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 52,331 shares. Jcic Asset owns 240 shares.