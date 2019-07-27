Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised by $4.99 Million; Big Lots (BIG) Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Its Position by $437,000

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 36,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 753,633 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 185.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 35,929 shares as the company's stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,312 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 19,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 651,546 shares to 253,048 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 64,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,481 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

