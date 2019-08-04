Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Stake in Intrepid Potash (IPI) Has Raised by $5.70 Million; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Cut Its Position by $602,968

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 20,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 50,029 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 70,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 817.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 232,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 742,003 shares traded or 67.84% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Investment Management Makes Investment in Rio Grande E&P; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Ventures Launches New High Performance Blockchain Technology Platform; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 33,402 shares to 281,984 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 55.52 million shares or 1.04% less from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 8,589 shares to 23,438 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 410,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,255 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).