Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Trust Asset Management Lifted Holding by $21.49 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 22,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,644 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 162,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.43 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – CBS expected to make another offer soon; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted to Strip Redstone Holding Company of Voting Control; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 20.25M shares traded or 198.11% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 28,371 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 10,563 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.16% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cv Starr And Trust invested in 4.44% or 352,201 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0.33% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Canal Ins stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Beach Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 0.9% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,360 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.01 million shares. Intact Management holds 128,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lincoln has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cqs Cayman LP stated it has 1.39M shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communications reported 40,000 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Co has 385 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 5.69M shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,295 shares to 43,907 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 17,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

