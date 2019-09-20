Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Lowered by $363,690; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Lifted Its Holding

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 41.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 8,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 11,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 19,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 7.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.45 million shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 4,084 shares to 122,181 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,713 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L And S Inc stated it has 84,237 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 414,124 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 191,250 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Caxton Associates Lp has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 9,386 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 318,853 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.66 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Associates owns 5,228 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lafayette Incorporated has 3.53% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 124,584 shares. Nicholas Invest LP owns 11,036 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Westpac Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mitchell reported 0.73% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Villere St Denis J And Lc holds 1.44 million shares or 7.04% of its portfolio. 1.17 million were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 238,345 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $83.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 247,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Seizert Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Benedict Financial Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 36,775 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 740,097 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 336,683 shares. Chatham has 8,945 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 233,283 shares. 124,424 are held by Flippin Bruce Porter Inc. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 1.11M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kessler Inv Group Lc invested in 0.06% or 1,320 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.88 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 18,605 are owned by Thomasville Comml Bank. 17,688 are held by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation. Burns J W New York holds 0.69% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 65,429 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.