Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Leucadia National Has Raised Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake

Leucadia National Corp increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp acquired 72,140 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 312,627 shares with $19.07M value, up from 240,487 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $67.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 18.20M shares traded or 174.65% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 12/05/2018 – A Curacao court has authorized ConocoPhillips to seize about $636 million in assets belonging to Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 145.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp acquired 48,814 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 82,454 shares with $10.74 million value, up from 33,640 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 31.54% above currents $60.82 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Nextdecade Corp stake by 190,194 shares to 769,593 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) stake by 37,753 shares and now owns 182,101 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.