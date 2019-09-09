Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Lowered by $790,790; Financial Advantage Has Lowered Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $1.80 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 5,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 27,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 32,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.33M shares traded or 37.45% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 438,022 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 23,815 shares to 143,895 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 14,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,001 shares. 775,509 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Columbia Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,816 shares. Hilltop reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Penobscot Invest Management Co Incorporated holds 1.36% or 40,391 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The New York-based Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0.58% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chilton Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 10,283 shares. Veritas Llp holds 0.01% or 525 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiduciary Management Inc Wi owns 3.51M shares for 3.64% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.29M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

