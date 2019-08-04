Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Position in Firstenergy (FE) Has Cut by $482,037 as Market Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Aravt Global Trimmed Stake by $2.99 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 11,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 27,095 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 38,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 3.16 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for Three Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 10/04/2018 – MedReleaf Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 17; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Seeks Emergency Order to Avert Power Crisis; 10/05/2018 – Mon Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions Issuer Default Rating to ‘D’; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY TRANSMISSION LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc analyzed 18,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.43 million for 15.15 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

