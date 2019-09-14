Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Raised by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 13,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 411,510 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.84 million, up from 397,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $240.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,892 shares. 12,947 were reported by Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Naples Global Advisors Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 30,997 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Colorado-based Northstar Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 2.88% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 1.47M shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.28% stake. Birinyi Associates invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gsa Prns Llp owns 9,332 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 233,745 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri invested in 5,178 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lafayette Invs stated it has 20,128 shares. Missouri-based Jag Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 13,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 26,949 shares to 11,175 shares, valued at $548,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,154 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 6,820 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Thomas White Limited owns 3,350 shares. Creative Planning reported 3,383 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,838 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 108,528 shares. Cap World holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 11.64 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.09% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gradient Investments accumulated 20,242 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Optimum owns 1,648 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kbc Nv accumulated 20,555 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.21% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Castleark Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 67,659 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt owns 2.34% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 44,680 shares.