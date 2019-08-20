Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Anadarko Pete (APC); Green Valley Investors Holds Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 32,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 519,556 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.47 million, up from 487,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $241.64. About 1.84 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 50,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 815,936 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.11 million, up from 765,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

