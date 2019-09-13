Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) by $3.76 Million; Nuance Investments Lifted Its Position in Umb Finl (UMBF) by $8.15 Million as Stock Value Declined

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 125,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 830,260 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.65 million, up from 704,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 141,208 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.12 million, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Forum Energy Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.875. About 549,773 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Forum Energy Technologies Stock Surged 21% Today – The Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) CEO Cris Gaut on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forum Energy Technologies Shows Sound Potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forum Energy Technologies Announces C. Christopher Gaut as CEO – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41,500 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 55,565 shares to 368,369 shares, valued at $25.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 35,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,937 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 283,612 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 169,049 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 586,534 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 712,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 37,780 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,267 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 276,843 shares. 72,124 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 6,392 shares. 134,088 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Northern Trust accumulated 1.01M shares or 0% of the stock.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 81,225 shares to 4,343 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 286,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,263 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $46,020 activity.

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UMB Financial (UMBF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About UMB Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UMBF) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.