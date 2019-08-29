Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $348,432; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Stock Price Rose, Legal & General Group Plc Has Boosted Its Position

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 44,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 217,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 173,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 865,433 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 52,495 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 49,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,061 shares to 83,206 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 109,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

