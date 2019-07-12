Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted Danaher (DHR) Position; Van Berkom & Associates Cut Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 46.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp acquired 22,700 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 71,012 shares with $9.38M value, up from 48,312 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $101.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $140.98. About 1.44 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 33,381 shares as Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR)’s stock rose 5.71%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 2.69M shares with $65.97M value, down from 2.72M last quarter. Thermon Group Hldgs Inc now has $815.94M valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 20,434 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

Analysts await Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.24 per share. THR’s profit will be $7.71 million for 26.46 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:THR) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thermon Group Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermon guides FY20 revenues above estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association reported 552,105 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Invesco accumulated 0% or 39,378 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 529,613 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 700,937 shares. Van Berkom & accumulated 2.69 million shares. Bancorp Of Mellon owns 136,889 shares. Albert D Mason owns 8,568 shares. Kennedy Capital Management reported 345,008 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 50,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,444 shares. 2,669 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 2,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 63,397 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,455 activity. Shares for $8,455 were bought by NESSER JOHN T III on Friday, June 14.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) stake by 119,238 shares to 215,733 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) stake by 8,265 shares and now owns 12,243 shares. Tellurian Inc New was reduced too.