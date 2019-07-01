Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position; Five9 (FIVN) Sellers Increased By 6.54% Their Shorts

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 40.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp acquired 4,204 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 14,601 shares with $5.57M value, up from 10,397 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $201.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $358.38. About 2.84 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) had an increase of 6.54% in short interest. FIVN's SI was 4.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.54% from 3.77M shares previously. With 639,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)'s short sellers to cover FIVN's short positions. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 221,802 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

Among 9 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five9 had 11 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Stephens. SunTrust maintained the shares of FIVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of FIVN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Roth Capital maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million.