Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increases Position in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR); Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Cut Its Holding

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 211,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 2.77 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.71 million market cap company. It closed at $1.65 lastly. It is down 51.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 261 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 3,972 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.13 million, down from 4,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 54.63 million shares traded or 601.76% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 593 shares to 16,455 shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Grp (NYSE:SPG).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 182,256 shares to 347,176 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 129,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,239 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

