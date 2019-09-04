Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) Has Trimmed by $339,806

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 113,814 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.18. About 557,251 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 9,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 43,907 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 34,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 8.36M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 410,988 shares to 236,255 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd by 31,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,614 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,879 were accumulated by Westwood Holdings Inc. Country Comml Bank stated it has 453,973 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 0.04% stake. Davidson Advisors holds 241,413 shares. Cohen Management holds 0.48% or 45,240 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 8,875 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Allstate Corp accumulated 58,070 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pacific Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). North Carolina-based Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wendell David Assoc invested in 0.09% or 13,046 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.45% or 73,087 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 645,371 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 182,713 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 181,180 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 8,686 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 32.86 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares to 118,204 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).