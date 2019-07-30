Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding; Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) Holder Lafayette Investments Boosted Stake

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (DAL) by 357.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 48,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,520 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 13,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Del Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 2.47M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 137.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 31,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,824 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 23,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 543,793 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, March 6.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,445 shares to 66,054 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilis Energy Inc by 320,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,449 shares, and cut its stake in Cloudera Inc.