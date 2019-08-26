Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $348,432; As Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Honeywell International Trimmed Holding by $414,960

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 363,121 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 52,495 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 49,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 58,238 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 74,089 shares to 615,357 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 410,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,255 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40 million for 31.58 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.