Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake; Hologic Has 0.86 Sentiment

Hologic Inc (HOLX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 153 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 177 cut down and sold their stock positions in Hologic Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 253.74 million shares, down from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hologic Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 141 Increased: 101 New Position: 52.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp acquired 30,164 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 1.37 million shares with $39.99M value, up from 1.34 million last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 214,499 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advisors accumulated 0.6% or 53,782 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd owns 12,938 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd holds 10,017 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 4.16 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 31,410 are owned by Botty Llc. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). North American Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 166,284 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.01% or 37,902 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 98,647 shares. Of Vermont has 13,918 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 7,000 shares. Ckw Finance reported 7,230 shares stake. 10 has 347,758 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 21.89% above currents $28.51 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 19,671 shares to 20,273 valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Energy Svcs Inc stake by 66,795 shares and now owns 912,375 shares. Nextdecade Corp was reduced too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. $150,000 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.01 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. for 10.76 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 5,906 shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 2.99% invested in the company for 15.64 million shares. The Michigan-based Lafleur & Godfrey Llc has invested 1.83% in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 207,370 shares.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST