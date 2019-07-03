Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Fedex (FDX) Holder Howard Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 105.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 122,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 237,917 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, up from 115,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 7.71 million shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,057 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 70,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 1.81 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 57,395 shares to 1,795 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,195 shares, and cut its stake in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Lc invested in 0.17% or 3,470 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Addenda Capital has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ameriprise accumulated 0.06% or 742,797 shares. Tctc Lc reported 2,785 shares. 38,063 were accumulated by Palladium Prtnrs Lc. Mirae Asset Invests Company invested in 9,195 shares. Parkwood Ltd Llc invested in 25,689 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Condor Capital Mngmt reported 10,594 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 368,527 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Haverford Fincl Svcs has 3.35% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 51,503 shares. Cypress Capital Group reported 1,400 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.03% or 7,710 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru has invested 1.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Limited Liability Corp holds 6,138 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Davenport & Com Limited Com has 65,832 shares. 12,544 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru. Moreover, Signature Estate & Inv Llc has 0.1% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Torch Wealth Management Llc owns 27,860 shares. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability has 6,157 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Allen Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dillon & has 0.07% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Commonwealth Pa reported 0.22% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 17,839 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 204,231 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 34,270 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 317,650 shares.

