Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Holds Position in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL); Air Prods Chems Com (APD) Shareholder Horizon Investments Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (APD) by 77.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 12,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,559 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Prods Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 643,919 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 190.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 273,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 417,322 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13M, up from 143,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 3.79 million shares traded or 138.10% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Investment Management has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mason Street Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 31,395 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 18 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Huntington Financial Bank reported 19,671 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc owns 106,954 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company invested in 145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 1,197 shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communications has invested 4.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 23,980 are held by Fruth Investment Management. Mai Cap invested in 0.07% or 6,629 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 534 shares. First Manhattan Communication has 50,128 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Orleans Management Corporation La owns 8,774 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc Com (NYSE:GPN) by 3,401 shares to 5,251 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

