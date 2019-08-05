Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Holding in Southern Copper (SCCO) Upped by $1.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; As John Deere (DE) Shares Rose, Holder Markel Has Trimmed Its Position by $14.23 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 137.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 31,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The hedge fund held 54,824 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 23,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 221,516 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 22/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50.50; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 529,143 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Peru reconsiders approval for Tia Maria copper project – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper’s Bullish Pattern Gives Way – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southern Copper sees ‘structural’ copper shortage in coming years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 843,117 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 55,563 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 451,462 shares. Avalon Advsr invested in 0.06% or 65,874 shares. Encompass Advsr Lc has invested 1.1% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). First City Capital Management Inc holds 7,000 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Glenmede Na holds 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 6,458 shares. Natixis invested in 0.08% or 320,403 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 328 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 229,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,672 shares to 26,005 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 119,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,733 shares, and cut its stake in Nextdecade Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 25 shares. 7,889 are held by Finemark Natl National Bank. Bath Savings Tru Company, a Maine-based fund reported 2,126 shares. Capital Ca invested in 0.32% or 8,487 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,550 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt reported 4,479 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.18% or 1.02M shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation accumulated 2,783 shares. Redwood Investments stated it has 59,766 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Inc invested in 2,125 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 3.95 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 5,049 were reported by Marco Llc. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Co owns 4,382 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd has 1.92 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 6,890 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $200.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).