Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Holding in Oneok New (OKE) Has Lowered by $6.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Rose While National Asset Management Cut Position

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 18,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, down from 181,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 4.10M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 91,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 323,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 809,857 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $299.87M for 24.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

