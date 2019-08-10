Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake by $635,169; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Virtu Financial Raised Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 10,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 33,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 22,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 211,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 11.63 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv invested in 302,080 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 215,977 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank owns 50,881 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Snow Cap Limited Partnership owns 30,000 shares. Advisory Alpha has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.19% or 1.83M shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability reported 480,300 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 450 shares. Capital Rech Invsts owns 17.87 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gam Ag accumulated 42,870 shares. First Manhattan Communications owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,559 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 26.62 million shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 5,820 shares to 3,983 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 17,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,652 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (URTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 28,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 68,215 shares. Mitchell Gp reported 509,400 shares stake. Synovus stated it has 4,999 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 1,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Covalent Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 3.65% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bollard Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 44,531 shares. Optimum Advisors invested in 0% or 700 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0% or 28,377 shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 44,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S also bought $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, August 8.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 8,589 shares to 23,438 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 182,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,176 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).