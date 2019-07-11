Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Coty (COTY) Holding; Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (DFP) Sentiment Is 0.94

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc (DFP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 17 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 18 decreased and sold their stakes in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.22 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 513.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp acquired 434,448 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 18.98%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 519,082 shares with $7.27M value, up from 84,634 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $8.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 143,816 shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 3,914 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce May, June and July Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce December and January Dividends – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs – Statistically Overvalued CEF At A High Premium – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred And Income Fund, Inc. (DFP): A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2016 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “DFP, FFC and FLC Announce New Regular Monthly Dividend Rate – Business Wire” with publication date: July 20, 2017.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. for 329,884 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 62,100 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 61,748 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.36% in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $482.10 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coty Announces Turnaround Plan to Better Leverage Its Platform and Step up Performance – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coty: Turnaround Plan Lacks Vigor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. – COTY – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coty: Upside Is Limited; Downside Is Substantial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity. HARF PETER bought $12.40 million worth of stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) stake by 64,164 shares to 275,481 valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,032 shares and now owns 12,298 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). M&T Bank Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Massachusetts Financial Service Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24.70M shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 500 shares. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 101,083 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 0% or 11,277 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 83,870 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 31.89M shares. United Advisers, California-based fund reported 97,311 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).