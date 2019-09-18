Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Raised by Smith Moore & Company

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 190.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 273,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 417,322 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13M, up from 143,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 4.37 million shares traded or 167.39% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc has 58,140 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Mngmt has invested 1.26% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 13,039 are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Republic Mgmt invested in 26,971 shares. 8,050 were reported by Mathes Inc. Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 113,549 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westwood stated it has 0.07% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Trust Communication Of Vermont invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.17% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 80,512 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.79 million shares. 400 were accumulated by Architects. Albert D Mason Inc owns 27,703 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.57% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Tortoise Ltd Co holds 14,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 12,503 shares to 18,732 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 298,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,363 shares, and cut its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco owns 878 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 7,587 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hengistbury Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.49% or 87,000 shares in its portfolio. 707 were reported by Zwj Counsel Inc. Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc reported 0.11% stake. Hyman Charles D stated it has 3.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc has 57,493 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameriprise has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sunbelt Secs owns 3,394 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Retirement Planning Gp holds 0.05% or 665 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Research & Management Inc holds 0.23% or 1,571 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,666 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,264 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.