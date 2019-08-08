Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Firstenergy (FE) by $482,037; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Increases Holding in Ebay (EBAY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 11,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 27,095 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 38,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 495,923 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO SEEK POLICY RELIEF; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstEnergy Corp. Outlk To Pos; Rtgs Afrmd; 10/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s JCP&L: Majority of All Customers to Be Restored by Late Monday; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for Three Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 27/03/2018 – Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Refueling and Maintenance Outage; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 1.79M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.04% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 16,400 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 158,995 shares. Kistler invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cornerstone owns 378 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania Trust Communications accumulated 3,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cordasco Networks stated it has 586 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 0.14% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 222,431 were reported by Voya Inv. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Limited has 34,060 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust Company reported 308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement accumulated 91,733 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 5.52M shares.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $389.58 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 98,021 shares to 224,640 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 211,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77M shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) CEO Chuck Jones on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Electric Security Plan ESPâ€‘IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc invested in 5,795 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 64,733 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 770 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has 612,050 shares. Ls Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cambridge Invest Advsr invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Westpac Corporation invested in 265,211 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,006 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.11% stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.02% or 15,134 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 14,373 shares to 336,429 shares, valued at $53.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,270 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Five Surging Strong Buy Stocks To Watch – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why eBay (EBAY) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: eBay, Intel and Mohawk Industries – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.