Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by $6.56 Million; First Light Asset Management Maintains Holding in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 40,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 170,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 777,460 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 45.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 04/05/2018 – Alkermes Launches Award Program To Support And Advance Central Nervous System Disorders Research; 02/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS -22%; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance For Review Of New Drug Application For ALKS 5461 For The Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder; 02/04/2018 – $ALKS is going to get slammed — FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 29/03/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO ,UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2011 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Change to Alkermes Ba3 Corporate Family Rating; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NDA FOR ALKS 5461; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Alkermes’ Term Loan; Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC – UPON ITS PRELIMINARY REVIEW, FDA HAS TAKEN POSITION THAT IT IS UNABLE TO COMPLETE A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW OF REGULATORY PACKAGE; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES PLC SAYS “STRONGLY DISAGREES WITH FDA’S CONCLUSIONS AND PLANS TO APPEAL FDA’S DECISION”

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 182,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 347,176 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, down from 529,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 376,816 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215,300 were accumulated by Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Sei Invs Comm owns 132,091 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Barclays Public Limited has 72,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 0.04% or 8,910 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 4,792 shares. 227,904 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 100 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 18,522 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,810 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Whittier Communication reported 415 shares stake. Korea Invest Corp reported 548,081 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Renaissance Technology Ltd Co stated it has 1.65M shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. PBA’s profit will be $208.92M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.