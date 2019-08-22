Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stake as Valuation Declined; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased Stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by $1.90 Million as Shares Declined

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 48,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, down from 53,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $14.11 during the last trading session, reaching $354.1. About 5.78M shares traded or 36.05% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 72.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 651,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 253,048 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 904,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 497,120 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS WILL STEP DOWN AS CEO OF GOLAR PARTNERS AND TAKE UP ROLE OF CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 321,047 shares to 566,829 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 298,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares to 322,091 shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,962 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.13% or 1,019 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 3,077 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,375 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Prtn has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,528 shares. Chemung Canal, New York-based fund reported 8,952 shares. 3,456 were reported by Northeast Fin Consultants. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.27% or 13,027 shares. Johnson Group holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,111 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.22 million shares. Greenbrier Prns Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Garde Inc has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,087 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 0.77% stake. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 233 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff And Incorporated accumulated 1,655 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares accumulated 1,423 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39B for 36.73 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.