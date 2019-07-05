Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position by $809,710; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Boosted Big Lots (BIG) Position by $1.06 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 120,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 67,028 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 27,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,807 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 93,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 133,402 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 2,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrow Advisors Ltd Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,628 shares. 425 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated. Williams Jones Associates Limited Com holds 0.02% or 28,965 shares. Castleark Ltd Co holds 75,771 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Northern Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Asset Strategies has 0.06% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 63,944 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Com reported 97,025 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company owns 78,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudock Gru Limited Com stated it has 218 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). West Family Investments Inc has invested 0.87% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 18,983 shares to 320,490 shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 66,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,375 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 34,608 shares to 109,139 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,671 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).