Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Sentiment Is 1.09

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 134 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 123 sold and reduced equity positions in Aspen Technology Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 62.60 million shares, down from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aspen Technology Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 105 Increased: 84 New Position: 50.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 34.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 4.40M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50M for 64.84 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. for 989,160 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 6.07 million shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 1.79% invested in the company for 759,778 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.73% in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,525 shares.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 605,101 shares traded or 48.42% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 34.26 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.33% above currents $72.49 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $6800 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7600 target in Friday, July 12 report. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 215,773 shares to 2.22 million valued at $25.56 million in 2019Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.