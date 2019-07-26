Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) as Stock Price Rose; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lifted Its Holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) as Stock Value Declined

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 23,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,895 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 120,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 1.07 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 568.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 155,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,585 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 27,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 206,531 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 21,012 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 29,304 shares. Arrow Advisors Lc accumulated 17,628 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Green Square Capital Limited Liability reported 0.69% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Johnson Finance Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Community Fincl Bank Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 23,142 shares. Gp One Trading Lp holds 0.01% or 24,859 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.05% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 357,300 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.24% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 1,529 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability reported 28,965 shares. Natixis has invested 0.06% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 74,421 shares to 72,601 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,456 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Co Na reported 4,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Johnson Fincl Gru Inc Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 396 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.83 million shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 20,673 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 113,669 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 315,296 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 770,132 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Lc holds 80,729 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 372,032 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Prtnrs Grp Lc accumulated 350,000 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.46M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins has 13,330 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council owns 10,800 shares.

