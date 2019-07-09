Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by $1.00 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Trimmed Its Aerovironment (AVAV) Stake by $2.24 Million

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 33,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 261,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, down from 294,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 149,398 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has risen 17.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – Aurelius: At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is; 11/04/2018 – Aerovironment Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT SEES FY EPS 45C TO 65C, EST. 68C; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018, FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $123.5 MLN VS $78.0 MLN AS OF APRIL 30, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment 3Q Rev $63.9M; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC AVAV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.45 TO $0.65; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 17,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,443 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 48,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 2.25 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 6,797 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.03% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Paloma Partners Management reported 21,075 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Ltd Co accumulated 170 shares. Amer Capital Mngmt accumulated 4.7% or 1.48M shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 19,552 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 285,685 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 32,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa reported 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 39,300 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 49,888 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) or 4,396 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd accumulated 4,386 shares or 0% of the stock.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 34,727 shares to 705,243 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 190,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $328.53 million for 23.08 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.81% negative EPS growth.

