Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.36 Million; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sir Capital Management LP Lowered by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 44,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 374,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50 million, down from 419,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 5.56M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 44,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 66,177 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 110,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 3.34 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.06 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares to 166,646 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 249,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cna accumulated 17,070 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.3% or 239,567 shares. Cv Starr & owns 4.38% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 352,201 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Great Lakes Ltd has 279,847 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Apollo Mgmt LP has 299,280 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% stake. C V Starr & Com Inc, a New York-based fund reported 141,127 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp reported 7.13% stake. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Putnam Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,206 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 8.67% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 20.63M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 60,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.31 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.