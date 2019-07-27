Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Cut Vivint Solar (VSLR) Holding By $476,952; Last Week Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Analysts

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) stake by 35.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 119,238 shares as Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)’s stock rose 38.29%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 215,733 shares with $1.07M value, down from 334,971 last quarter. Vivint Solar Inc now has $960.07 million valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 525,958 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.53; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY MEGAWATTS INSTALLED 44.6 MW VS 47.1 MW; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at ConnectX 2018; 23/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing V, LLC; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Net $183.9M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.8 MLN VS $41.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q EPS $1.54

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Power (TSE:CPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital Power had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. See Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) latest ratings:

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 22,700 shares to 71,012 valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) stake by 14,332 shares and now owns 30,669 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 62,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 49,948 shares. Awm Inv Incorporated reported 705,354 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 195,933 shares. National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 925,068 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Fmr Lc has 14.03 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,183 shares. Arosa Mgmt Lp invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 1,800 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 17,458 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc invested in 25,252 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Vivint Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11,786 activity. Dickson Paul S. also sold $11,786 worth of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) on Friday, February 1.

More recent Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Canadian Utility Stocks That Are Perfect For Retirees – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2017. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Emera: Solid Dividend Income From This Growing Utility – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: March 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Capital Power Corporation acquires, develops, operates, and optimizes power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It generates electricity from various energy sources, such as natural gas, coal, landfill gas, wind, solid fuels, and solar. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. As of February 21, 2017, the firm owned approximately 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities; and 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity under the advanced stages of development.