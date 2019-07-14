Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Boosted By $2.29 Million Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake; Colony Bankcorp Has 2.67 Sentiment

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 34.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp acquired 33,254 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 130,768 shares with $9.04 million value, up from 97,514 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $67.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07M shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key

Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.04, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 3 sold and reduced stakes in Colony Bankcorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.32 million shares, up from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Colony Bankcorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 12,132 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c

Ejf Capital Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. for 355,717 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 231,252 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 372,150 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,663 shares.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Colony Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial and consumer customers. The company has market cap of $156.35 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Com holds 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 3,253 shares. Raymond James Svcs invested in 0.02% or 53,802 shares. Advisory accumulated 285 shares. Brandywine Tru holds 13,733 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 0% or 100 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 918,824 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fund Sa, a France-based fund reported 49,025 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 5,458 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 4,101 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 11,836 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Geode Ltd Co stated it has 3.46 million shares. 25 are held by Exane Derivatives. Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.78 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by HSBC.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Tribune Media Co stake by 16,002 shares to 275,121 valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atlantica Yield Plc stake by 129,658 shares and now owns 90,239 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.