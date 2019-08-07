Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreased Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Avenir Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $2.56 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 4,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 54,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 58,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 513,230 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 41,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 153,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 112,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 2.99M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup Capital XIII: Why I’m Long This Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Grp Invest Advsr Limited Co reported 3,327 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,737 shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Conning holds 50,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 12,824 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. First Amer Bancorp reported 40,764 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Brave Warrior Advisors Lc accumulated 1.42 million shares or 4.43% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Company owns 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 266,285 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc holds 178,314 shares. Clough Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 823,843 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 7.91M shares. Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw accumulated 5.21M shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 396,983 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 46,332 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $755.21 million for 10.33 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $84,970 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 51,542 shares to 325,001 shares, valued at $36.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 33,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And Com holds 3,535 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Csu Producer Resource Incorporated holds 8.57% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 25,059 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 0.01% or 711 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 7,179 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 173,742 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Webster Natl Bank N A owns 122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Calamos Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has 12,457 shares. Charter Trust Company stated it has 25,302 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). C M Bidwell & Assoc reported 33 shares. Tdam Usa holds 2,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard Bancorp has 0.46% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 41,099 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,948 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.