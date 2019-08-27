Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreased Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position by $1.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $7.89 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 14,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 49,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 63,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 201,905 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 167,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 32,133 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 5.49 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) by 191,200 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $24.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Lc accumulated 5,053 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 753,200 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corporation. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boston Research Management invested in 8,530 shares. Agf Invs America owns 32,488 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Family Management accumulated 17,396 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18.15 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Co Oh reported 0.15% stake. Carroll Assocs holds 0.08% or 17,733 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northpointe Cap Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 44,324 shares. Moreover, Condor Cap Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 11,636 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt Com holds 2,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 232 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 157,729 shares stake. Comm Bank & Trust has 237,431 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 248,612 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has 0.18% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 47,243 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.06% or 103,578 shares. Utah Retirement reported 21,478 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). California Public Employees Retirement System has 764,928 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). First Midwest Bancorp Division stated it has 9,230 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 26,300 shares.

