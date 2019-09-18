Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cut Its Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake by $358,475 as Stock Value Declined; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Lifted Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 2.20M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 5,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 25,154 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 30,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 265,339 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.08 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13,955 shares to 411,510 shares, valued at $44.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 231,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,988 shares to 32,968 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,687 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM).

