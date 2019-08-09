Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosted Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position By $10.20 Million; 4 Analysts Covering Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $18200 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. See Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $136.0000 150.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Northcoast Research

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $150 New Target: $160 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145 New Target: $170 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 69.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp acquired 169,942 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 413,725 shares with $25.08 million value, up from 243,783 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $14.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 196,461 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Acquires WatchGuard, Inc., Leader in Mobile Video for Public Safety – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $30.44 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 29.83 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Motorola Solutions, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). First Personal holds 0% or 62 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.14% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Principal Fincl Gp reported 1.26 million shares. The New York-based Williams Jones Assoc Llc has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 136,870 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru Inc. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 7,589 shares stake. 50,841 are held by Stifel Financial. 225 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 200,564 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 4,341 shares. Johnson Financial Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 663 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.07 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 318,000 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 3,250 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $176.18. About 253,273 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 114,212 shares to 370,393 valued at $98.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 9,140 shares and now owns 14,479 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Capital Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 1.52% or 467,944 shares in its portfolio. Ares Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). St Germain D J Company reported 4,850 shares stake. New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Limited Co has invested 1.72% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 73,900 shares. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 0.32% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Company holds 0.25% or 29,677 shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Davis R M Inc owns 6,990 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 144,334 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs reported 743,764 shares stake. Westwood Group Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Spinnaker Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 37,708 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).