Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosted Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $7.11 Million; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $845,380

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 77,278 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 373,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.57 million, up from 296,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.41. About 2.53 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc analyzed 4,915 shares as the company's stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,866 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 11,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $98.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $165.79. About 324,283 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 28,265 shares to 39,768 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 6,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.