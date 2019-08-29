Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosted By $8.41 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 244% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp acquired 311,597 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp holds 439,299 shares with $12.12 million value, up from 127,702 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $249.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 49.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 42,152 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 43,460 shares with $8.26 million value, down from 85,612 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $124.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79 million shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 29.98% above currents $26.85 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 40,320 shares to 62,938 valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,032 shares and now owns 12,298 shares. Alcoa Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $216.44’s average target is 4.30% above currents $207.52 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 16. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,377 shares to 77,131 valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 7,760 shares and now owns 35,445 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was raised too.

