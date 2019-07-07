Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Stake in Clorox (CLX) by $2.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cincinnati Financial Stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) Has Decreased by $17.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Clorox (CLX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 14,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 17,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Clorox for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 611,060 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. $154,143 worth of stock was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares to 32,565 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 31,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,028 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).