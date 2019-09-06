Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.68 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nea Management Company Trimmed Position in Endologix (ELGX) by $13.45 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 29,386 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $287.35. About 1.38M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. Another trade for 30,257 shares valued at $199,999 was bought by Onopchenko John. Another trade for 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 was made by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3. 22,692 shares valued at $149,994 were bought by NEELS GUIDO J on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.63 EPS, up 58.00% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.5 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.27% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 68.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

