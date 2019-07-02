Peregrine Asset Advisers Position In Nextera Energy (NEE) Was Boosted; As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Share Value Rose, Holder Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Holding by $2.05 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 13,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 18,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 1.51 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.39. About 496,265 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 507,317 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,137 shares. Invesco accumulated 0% or 120,811 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 160,288 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,107 shares. Foundry Limited Com holds 0.12% or 37,311 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 86,566 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Co reported 7,132 shares. 189,015 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,597 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.09% or 712,574 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 7,169 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 114,170 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,314 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.09% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 15,313 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.28 million for 21.02 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Mngmt has invested 1.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 298,330 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Artemis Investment Llp owns 285,014 shares. Boston & Management holds 3,570 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Com has 0.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,773 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri invested in 0.74% or 34,988 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 149,621 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department owns 6,502 shares. First Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Compton Cap Management Inc Ri owns 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,275 shares. 2,110 were reported by Alps Advsrs. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 34,590 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Limited holds 3,400 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Finemark National Bank & has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).